VA to pre-screen visitors and veterans; Honor Flight cancels trips

Visitors to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Clinics in Wisconsin will be pre-screened in effort to prevent spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

Veterans and visitors will be screened at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and the clinics in Green Bay, Appleton and Union Grove.

"As part of this process, everyone who enters the campus will be pre-screened. This may lengthen entry times, so patients are advised to allow for that when arriving for their appointments," reads a statement from the VA. "Per Centers for Disease Control guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others."

Employees will have to show badges for entry.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for complete coverage of the pandemic.

Veterans who have symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or cough should call the VA nurse line at 1-888-469-6614.

The Milwaukee VA may also cancel public events at the medical center in the next 30 days.

CLICK HERE for more information at the VA website.

HONOR FLIGHTS CANCELED

Wisconsin's Old Glory Honor Flight has been forced to cancel its upcoming mission to Washington D.C.

The local chapter received notice from the National Honor Flight Network that mandates the cancellation of flights at this time.

"In consideration of the CDC’s guidance and the serious nature of the public health threat posed by COVID-19, the national Board is issuing a mandatory suspension of all Honor Flight trips effective immediately through at least April 30, 2020," reads a statement from Honor Flight Network.

Honor Flights bring veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials in their honor.

Old Glory says it will contact passenger to discuss a possible rescheduling of Mission 54.

CORONAVIRUS IN WISCONSIN

Three people have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin. The latest case is a person in Dane County who was exposed to the virus while traveling in the United States. They are in isolation at home.

As of this publication, the coronavirus is responsible for 31 deaths in the United States. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"People who have traveled in the past 14 days to places where there is community spread of COVID-19 (international and domestic locations), are asked to self-quarantine themselves and monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms, like fever, cough, or difficulty breathing are present, they should contact their local health department and health care provider for possible testing. People should call ahead before arriving at a health care facility for testing," reads a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.