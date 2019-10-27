Utility companies warning about power shutoff scams

You might be turning up the heat in your home more often these days and scammers are trying to take advantage of that.

Action 2 News has been alerting you about utility scams for years. We checked with the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection. It tracks the top scams in the state and right now utility scams are its second top complaint into the Consumer Protection Hotline.

This week a business owner contacted Target 2 and said he got a threatening call telling him to pay within four hours or power would be turned off. He said it sounded very real, even though he knows it's a scam.

We Energies and WPS posted alerts on Facebook saying they’re working with police to stop the scams. They want you to know how the scammers work so you don't fall for the scam.

These shut-off scams can come from a phone number spoofed to make it look like the real utility is calling.

As Action 2 News told you in our consumer alerts, scammers can even use a recording making it sound like it's the real utility company calling. These scammers will be demanding, trying to scare you into paying them. They'll threaten to disconnect in a matter of hours and ask you to pay with a prepaid debit card or gift card or even Itunes cards.

Utility companies say they'll never try to scare you in this way. If you’re in doubt hang up and call your utility company.

If you've been a victim of a utility scam call police.

A couple things to know are We Energies and WPS say they will contact you by mail about past due bills before a service is shut off, not by a phone call the same day. Also, if someone knocks on your door, a real employee will have a photo I.D with their name and company logo. You can check with the utility to verify they're doing work in your neighborhood.

