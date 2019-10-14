Upper Peninsula Twitter account "joins" Wisconsin after Badgers win 3x against Michigan teams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- An unofficial Twitter account of the Upper Peninsula jokingly tweeted that the peninsula is joining the state of Wisconsin, after the UW Badgers beat three Michigan football teams this season.
The account Upper Peninsula of Wisconsin tweeted Sunday, “It’s official, I belong to Wisconsin now.”
This comes after the Badgers defeated Central Michigan 61-0, Michigan 35-14 and Michigan State 38-0.
It’s official, I belong to Wisconsin now. https://t.co/qqdEgyxhkY— Upper Peninsula of Wisconsin (@UpperPeninsula) October 13, 2019