Updated contact information is vital in case of a school emergency

There are ways parents and guardians can help things run smoothly in the case of a school emergency. It's all about being prepared and knowing what to do and not do in that event.

Tuesday's event in Oshkosh is one example of what schools do to prepare before an emergency. It had a three step process for students to be reunited with loved ones. As we reported, it prompted other area schools to send letters reassuring parents that they too have safety measures in place.

“The biggest thing is we have taken the time to not only train our students, but train our staff on what to do when we have emergencies like this,” said Chris Collar, the Safety and Security Coordinator for the Green Bay Area Public School District.

Green Bay Area Public School District says a parent's role is to be prepared and make sure your child's school has updated emergency contact information.

“In our system we send out mass text messages or phone calls, but if we don't have the most recent phone number, or email address with that parent, they're not getting that information,” said Collar.

The district recently created an app for your phone where you can go on and update that information but also get notifications from the school.

If parents need help getting into the parent portal they can call the Help Line at (920) 448-2148.

“It's going to be crazy, it's going to be a lot of chaos, there's a lot of things happening, but the more things that you've already put in place, it will help you navigate that as easily as you can,” said Collar.

Schools answer to the state’s Office of School Safety created two years ago it's a process of checks and balances to make sure schools have proper safety and security procedures.

In case of an emergency, school officials say it’s important to not call or rush to your child's school because your presence could interfere with first responders. Knowing what to do ahead of time, Collar said, makes a difference in your child's safety.

