UPDATE: Appleton Police say 'parties' detained, incident over

UPDATE: As of 9:00 p.m. the incident is over and police are clearing the area around 3000 N. Lawe Street on Appleton's north side.

Appleton Police say 'parties' were detained.

A small group of SWAT was on scene, but has since cleared the area.

Appleton Police say the incident is over.

More information is expected to be released on Monday.

**************

PREVIOUS STORY: '

The Appleton Police Department is investigating an incident on the city’s North side and are asking people to avoid the area.

As of 8:20 p.m., an Appleton Police Department Supervisor told Action 2 News there are police officers at a residence near 3000 N. Lawe Street.

Police say they received a call to check on a person in that area. They are talking to that person.

This story is developing.