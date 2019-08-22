Unlicensed caregiver may face investigation for neglect for child's death

Records from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) say there is enough evidence to support an investigation into neglect by an unlicensed caregiver who's connected to a baby's death.

As Action 2 News has reported, a 5-month-old girl died at the caregiver's home on May 2. The DCF says the initial autopsy results suggest the girl died from aspiration -- which means breathing something, such as a drink or food, into her airway.

Investigators said there was no evidence she died from foul play.

Charges have not been filed, but a criminal investigation is ongoing.