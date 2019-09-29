University Avenue (North Quincy Street to North Irwin Avenue) to Close

University Avenue at North Webster Avenue in Green Bay will be closed starting Monday.

The Green Bay Public Works Department announced the temporary closure as part of the Webster Avenue reconstruction project.

The affected roadway segment is from North Quincy Street to North Irwin Avenue. The closure is scheduled for Monday, September 30th and stay in place through Sunday, October 13th.

When the intersection reopens, a minimum of one travel lane will be open through the intersection at University until the North Webster Avenue project is completed.

A detour route will take you along North Quincy Street, Radisson Street, and North Irwin Avenue. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained at all times.

