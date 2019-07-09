United Way wants to "stuff the truck" with school supplies

The Oshkosh area United Way was collecting school supplies Tuesday with a "Stuff the Truck" event outside the Walmart Supercenter.

School supplies collected at a "stuff the truck" event in Oshkosh (WBAY photo)

The effort supports the Oshkosh-Winneconne Back to School Fair next month, providing children in low-income families with school supplies and hygiene items, plus other items and services, to give them a strong start to the school year.

"We're seeing that families are actually having a very difficult time, because when it comes going back to school, they have to choose between possibly feeding their family or buying school supplies," Mary Ann Dilling, president/CEO of Oshkosh Area United Way, said.

The United Way says a recent study found 46 percent of people in Oshkosh struggle to get homes, food and utilities.

"It's a huge burden for a lot of families, and that's our opportunity is really to come together and make a difference in this world, and this is what we want to do, and this is what we need to do, and we feel we have a responsibility," Dilling said.

Last year, more than 1,000 Oshkosh and Winneconne students were helped by the Back to School Fair. The same number of students are expected this year.

To learn what school supplies are needed, CLICK HERE.

Referrals and pre-registration are required for the Back to School Fair. CLICK HERE to learn more.