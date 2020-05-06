United Way Fox Cities sets up hub for resources during pandemic

The United Way Fox Cities has set up a website to help people dealing with job loss and other issues as result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Way 211 program is continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website is called Give Help, Get Help. CLICK HERE to visit the website.

It's a one-stop shop for resources. It has information on everything from Aging & Disability Services to Veteran Services.

The Food option provides a link to food pantries in the area.

There's also an option for rent and mortgage assistance.

"We're finding that the biggest need right now tends to be around things that we might term basic needs, food, clothing, clothing, shelter, some mental health-related things. Transportation is also a big part of this. Access to medicine, especially prescription medicine," says Peter Kelly, President and CEO, United Way Fox Cities.

