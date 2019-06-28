Unique speed limit signs in Little Chute

In an effort to get drivers to slow down, the Fox Valley Metro Police Department put up some unique signage in Little Chute over the County Trunk N bridge.

Fox Valley Metro Police posted a sign on the County Trunk N bridge to remind drivers what the speed limit really is (WBAY photo)

Below the 25 MPH Speed Limit sign is another one with the number 35 inside a red circle with a line through it.

Police say the average speed of drivers is around 35 miles per hour, but the speed limit there is 25.

"It's kind of a known, problematic area for speeders. It's posted 25 miles an hour, and even when I drive through there sometimes in unmarked squad car I have cars passing me 35, 40 miles an hour no problem," Fox Valley Metro Police Chief Daniel Meister said.

The department hopes the signs remind drivers of the legal speed limit in that area so patrol officers don't have to.