Union president responds to Brown County coronavirus sick leave policy

Brown County has now approved a policy for county employees if they get sick from COVID-19 or have to stay home in quarantine, but the policy exempts many first responders and front-line workers.

Action 2 News obtained a copy of Brown County's Implementation of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, approved and sent to employees Thursday, which says "all Brown County employees may be eligible for emergency paid sick leave."

CLICK HERE to read the act implemented by Brown County. (Opens PDF)

It states the county "is required to provide emergency paid sick leave to an employee who is unable to work or telework due to COVID-19..."

Under the policy, signed by County Executive Troy Streckenbach, full-time employees can receive up to 80 hours of sick leave, and part-time employees are granted leave equivalent to their average hours worked in a two-week period.

The policy exempts emergency responders and health care providers, including Brown County Sheriff's deputies, telecommunications (911) staff including supervisors, jail staff, CNAs, LPNs, RNs, social workers, shelter care staff, housekeepers, dietary staff and all staff at the Emergency Operations Center.

The policy states it is subject to further modification based on guidance from the Department of Labor.

In response, Brown County Non-Supervisory Labor Association President Zachary Holschbach released the following statement Friday:

"I have reviewed H.R. 6201/Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). I have also reviewed Brown County's (BC) Implementation of the FFCRA, "A-38", effective 04-01-2020. Our executive board has been in direct communication with BC Executive Streckenbach, BC Corporation Counsel Hemery, and BC Sheriff Delain since March 3rd on this specific topic. The men and women of the Brown County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) want to assure the community that we have done, are doing, and will continue to do our duty. We took an oath and follow a code of ethics. Now is not the time to play politics or have this fight. Our thoughts are with all of civilization as we endure these historic times together. We will do our part to flatten the curve when appropriate, following federal, state, and local guidelines no matter how we are reimbursed. We will do so the same as all of you must, and get back to work as soon as possible without risking the spread, as much as possible, to our team, our families, and the citizens we serve. Emergency responders, much like Healthcare Providers, both exempt under the FFCRA in Brown County's current implementation, know our daily duties come with greater risk during this pandemic. Our executive board has strongly shared our input with the aforementioned BC leaders and leaders across the nation as they struggle making these hard decisions with the interests of all in mind. We do not have to look very far to see many in need. Our message is simple, we are here for you, always have been, and always will be. Our members of 135 men and women come with all different religious beliefs, political views, sexual orientations, ages, and ethnicity. We are sworn deputies and sergeants of the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

We are you. We are in this together."

