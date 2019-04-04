Under threat of court order, Kaukauna hotel pays room taxes

A Kaukauna hotel that owed more than $23,000 in unpaid room taxes from 2018 has paid in full, the mayor says, after a judge signed an order that would have shut the hotel down.

Days Inn owed $23,207 for the last six months of 2018.

Last Friday, March 29, Outagamie County Judge Vince Biskupic signed an order that Days Inn and Suites, Rushab LLC and Vaishali Chetan Patel would be prohibited from operating a hotel in Kaukauna "until such time as all past due taxes have been paid" to the city.

Kaukauna Mayor Tony Peterman tells Action 2 News the hotel paid $12,952.14 on Tuesday, April 2, and the remaining $10,254.72 on Thursday, April 4.

We reported in a Target 2 Investigates report last week that Days Inn in Kaukauna was one of three hotels in the Fox Cities behind on paying room taxes.

The hotel room tax is used to pay for local projects that benefit tourism, most notably the $32 million Fox Cities Exhibition Center in downtown Appleton.