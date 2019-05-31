Unattended cooking oil sparks fire in Appleton

Unattended cooking oil sparked a fire in Appleton Thursday night.

The Appleton Fire Department says fire damage was contained to the kitchen, but there was smoke damage in several rooms.

At 9:25 p.m., firefighters were called to the 3100 block of E. Newberry Street for a report of a fire caused by cooking oil. A resident was able to put out the flames with an extinguisher, but firefighters had to ventilate smoke out of the home.

The fire department says there were smoke alarms in the home, but the devices were not working.

No one was hurt.

The fire department says cooking oil overheated after it was "left unattended for a period of time."

Unattended cooking is the "number one cause of fires," according to the Appleton Fire Department.

The agency stresses the importance of having working smoke alarms on each level of a home.