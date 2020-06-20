Unattended cooking causes Appleton house fire

Fire crews are reminding everyone to stay in the immediate area of where you are cooking after a house fire late Saturday morning.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were called tot he 600 block of West Eighth Street shortly before noon for a report of a grease fire in the kitchen.

Fire officials say a woman had placed a grease filled pan on the stove while preparing to cook before entering another room.

Shortly after, officials say the woman saw the smoke-filled kitchen, and realized she had turned the burner on.

Crews found heavy smoke when they arrived, and used an extinguisher to knock down the fire.

A second crew then brought in a hose line to finish extinguishing the fire, and also used fans to help get rid of the smoke.

No one was injured during the incident, which caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.

The Red Cross is helping the two people who are displaced.