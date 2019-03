Milwaukee police say a stolen car crashed into an Uber vehicle, killing a passenger.

The collision happened about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the city's south side. The Uber passenger who died was 24-year-old woman. The Uber driver and another passenger suffered minor injuries as did the two teenagers in the stolen car. The teens were arrested.

