UPDATE: UWPD arrest man in connection to reported gun at arboretum

A man with a gun was reported in the arboretum at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Saturday afternoon.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department said they identified the man as 24-year-old Lue Lee of Sun Prairie. He was arrested in Sun Prairie without incident.

Police said it was determined the gun was displayed in the direction of a victim after a road rage incident.

Lee was booked into the Dane Co. Jail on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct. Police said, since a handgun was involved, "use of a dangerous weapon" enhancer was added to that charge.

According to police, a man in a black Acura pointed a gun at the reported caller and left towards the Seminole Highway at 2:42 p.m.

The handgun did not fire, and the suspect drove away toward Seminole Highway.

No injuries were reported.

