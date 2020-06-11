UWO to welcome students back to campus in September

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will open its three campuses for the fall semester.

UWO will welcome students back to its campuses in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities on Sept. 9.

Students were sent home in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UWO on Thursday announced it had put together a Titans Return Fall 2020 plan to help "guide the safe return of students, faculty and staff members."

CLICK HERE to view the plan.

“We have put together a structure that is focused on the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, and rebuilds the on-campus experience,” said Chancellor Andrew Leavitt. “With the unpredictability of COVID-19, our plan has built-in flexibility that allows us to adjust if conditions warrant.”

The university says the plan relies on "science and best practices" from studies on higher education. They've consulted with local health officials.

Student housing will be offered and students will have the opportunity to learn and work remotely "to the extent practicable."

CLICK HEREfor the UWO Recovery Task Force plan.

The Student Health Center will coordinate testing for students who have symptoms of coronavirus at the Oshkosh campus.

Fond du Lac and Fox Cities students will need to seek testing through their health department, doctor or community testing sites.

Employers who have symptoms will need to consult their doctor.

Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be in all common areas. Students will be given a hygiene kit.

All faculty, staff and students will take part in COVID-19 safety training.