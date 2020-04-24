UWGB to furlough 227 workers in response to coronavirus pandemic

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will place 227 employees on furlough as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

UWGB says it has lost $3 million in revenue in the last month.

Furloughs start May 2 and are scheduled to go through May 31.

All administrators who make more than $100,000 a year are taking a voluntary furlough.

"It is terribly unfortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced our hand," said Interim Chancellor Sheryl Van Gruensven in a memorandum to UW-Green Bay faculty and staff announcing the decision. "Today, we must announce plans to enact furloughs at UW-Green Bay to protect the future of the institution. This disruption in our lives and our livelihood is one that is greatly disappointing, considering the amazing momentum we had heading into the 2020-21 academic year. Although our financial health is not in jeopardy at this particular time, the reality is, we lost $3 million in revenue in just the past month and we must navigate risk until we can find some level of normalcy. We must also position ourselves to maintain healthy cash balances in the event we experience additional losses in revenue and other funding sources."

Furloughs allow staff to keep their benefits and be eligible for unemployment.

UWGB is offering more than 200 classes online this summer. There will be no on-campus summer camps.

The men's and women's tennis teams have suspended their programs indefinitely in a cost-saving move.

"We need to protect our institution by ensuring we have enough financial reserves to be able to react calmly and strategically to any adverse financial situation we face in the future. Failure to act now, could put our staff and our ability to deliver a quality education to our students in much greater danger in the Fall," said Chancellor Elect Michael Alexander. "This University has a history of overcoming challenges through creativity and toughness. It will be difficult, but we will get through these unprecedented and disruptive times, together."

UW-Oshkosh previously announced employee furloughs that are set to begin May 4.

