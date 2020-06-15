UWGB announces phased plan to return to campus

UW-Green Bay has released its plan to reopen campus in phases for the fall semester.

The plan has two phases for bringing back faculty, staff and students to the campuses in Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan.

Faculty and staff can return to offices on July 1.

Some public outdoor spaces will open July 1.

Students and staff were sent home from campus in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the phases (information provided by UWGB):

Phase I: Campus Reopening; Faculty, Staff and Student Employees Return to the Workplace

• Campus reopens July 1, 2020 and will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday.

• Employees returning to a campus will be required to adhere to public health practices including wearing masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing and daily symptom assessment. The Phoenix Forward Return to Campus Plan, guidelines and expectations will be distributed to all employees later this week.

• The University will limit the number of entry and exit points into campus buildings and increase the frequency of cleaning of common and high traffic areas.

• Hand sanitizing stations and check-in/check-out procedures will be followed.

• Campus will be encouraged to travel outside and avoid using the tunnel system.

• Shorewood Golf Course, the Cofrin Memorial Arboretum, Communiversity Park with access to the bay, and the disk golf course are all reopening to the public on July 1, 2020. All members of the public accessing these spaces will need to follow CDC-recommended best practices and guidelines to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

Phase II: Bringing Students Back to Campus

While University officials welcome back some faculty and staff to campus, specific planning will continue into July in order to allow students to safely return to campus for the fall semester. Initial plans include:

• The Fall 2020 Semester will begin, as scheduled, on Sept. 2, 2020 and end on December 21, 2020.

• Classes will be offered in various formats, including in-person, hybrid/blended, and online classes. The delivery methods that each class will be offered in is under development and will be finalized by mid-July.

• The occupancy of each classroom will be reduced to allow for social distancing and masks will be required.

• The Office of Residence Life, with campus health/wellness partner Prevea and the Brown County Public Health, is developing community standards and safety measures for campus housing, as well as safety guidelines for all four campuses. University officials are confident that all students with residence hall contracts will be able to be accommodated under the current guidelines.

• Campus move-in dates will be staggered to accommodate social distancing and announced in the near future.

CLICK HERE for a snapshot of the reopening plan.

"Our summer and fall enrollments are up and tell us people want to continue to learn," said Chancellor Michael Alexander. "We will continue to do everything in our power to accommodate students so that they continue with their academic progression with the safety of our faculty, staff, and students as our highest priority"