UWGB announces extended furloughs, July 1 campus reopening

UW-Green Bay has extended furlough plans through December 2020. Chancellor Michael Alexander says this step is necessary due to the financial impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The furlough plan calls on nearly 700 staff members to take unpaid leave from June-to-December. That includes faculty when they are back on contract in August.

The furloughs impact 697 employees on the university's four campuses.

Alexander expects the move will save $826,830.

"These are painful decisions, particularly because of the immense work that everyone on this campus has done to put us on solid financial footing before COVID-19," says Alexander.

Alexander says the University saved $250,000 during furloughs in May.

In other news, UW-Green Bay plans to reopen campuses in Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan on July 1.

"As a result of our work leading up to the virus, furloughs in May and June, promising signs on the enrollment front, and the work of our task force groups, we intend to reopen our campuses on July 1 to continue preparing for the fall semester," said Chancellor Michael Alexander. “We will still encourage telecommuting where possible and will have protocols in place for those employees working on site, but will lift general restrictions on faculty and staff being on campus.”

The Cofrin Memorial Arboretum is expected to open to the public on July 1.