Alternative class delivery extended through spring semester at UW-Green Bay, Madison

Officials with UW-Green Bay and UW-Madison announced Tuesday they are extending alternative class delivery through the spring semester.

University officials say the move is part of their efforts to keep students, faculty and staff healthy and safe.

Students who are able to return to their primary residence after spring break are being urged to stay home, while university housing departments will stay open for anyone who needs a place to stay.

At this time, officials add they will be notifying housing residents about the move-out process, and plans regarding refunds are in progress.

Once refund details are finalized, they will be communicated to students.

University officials add the alternative mode learning won't affect students' ability to graduate or progress in their academic careers, and students will get credit for completing coursework.

At this time, decisions regarding the May 2020 commencement ceremonies won't be finalized until university officials know the full impact of COVID-19.

Michael Alexander, the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at UW-Green Bay, says degrees can be conferred if all academic requirements are med, regardless of on-campus ceremony.

All University events have been canceled through the end of the semester.