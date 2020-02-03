UW to consider raising nonresident, graduate tuition

University of Wisconsin System regents will consider raising tuition for nonresident and graduate students at six institutions.

The regents' business committee is set to vote Thursday on whether to raise the rates between 1.5% and 25% at Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Platteville, River Falls, Stevens Point and Whitewater beginning this fall.

The schools say the revenue would cover rising costs of instruction, recruiting, technology and training clinical professionals.

Republican lawmakers have kept resident undergraduate tuition frozen since 2013 but the restrictions don't apply to out-of-state and graduate students.

Committee approval would send the proposal to the full Board of Regents on Friday.

