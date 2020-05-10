UW campus leaders told to prepare for cutting of programs, layoffs

Economic fallout from the pandemic may force cuts and consolidations across University of Wisconsin campuses.

UW System President Ray Cross has told campus leaders to be prepared to cut programs and expect layoffs.

As we've been telling you, campuses are mostly empty as classes have shifted online.

As of now, it's not exactly clear how much money will need to be saved, but Cross says he wants to play for the worst.

"If we don't act, we are facing difficult choices and the challenges ahead require we act in an aggressive and quick manner. That is what we are attempting to do. The threats to these institutions are great in the long term if we don't act quickly," says Cross.

He adds schools should be ready with scaled-down offerings by the fall of 2021.