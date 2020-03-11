UW Oshkosh will make a decision soon, whether to move to online classes

Spring break comes a bit later at UW Oshkosh, so school officials there say a decision won't be made until sometime next week on whether to move classes online or not.

As a number of universities announce plans to move all courses online following spring break, UW Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt explained his decision to hold off at least for right now.

"Almost every single institution is choosing to modify their schedule has spring break next week. We have spring break in two weeks as does four or five other UW institutions. So we all have a little bit more time in order to see how the situation develops before we have to make the tough decisions," said Leavitt.

However Leavitt says the safety and health of students remain a huge priority and updates concerning the virus will be posted online continuously.

Right now the university is preparing to move classes online, should it become necessary.

While students we spoke to are understanding, they also say it's not entirely ideal.

UW Oshkosh Freshman Katie Kuhl said, "For online classes it would be really hard for lab scientists because we're not sure if we would get credit for the period we would miss labs."

Kelsy Kapstran, also a /UW Oshkosh Freshman told us,"I guess it just depends on what they think is best. I know a lot of other universities shut down and put it online. I think online classes wouldn't be a bad idea."

The university says if it does transition to online classes it will provide ample notice.

Leavitt added,"Many of our faculty are already accustomed to doing this. We have a lot of online offerings. At the same time we're offering a lot of support for faculty who don't normally do this so that we can help them get their courses online."

