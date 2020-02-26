UW-Oshkosh suspends spring South Korea program due to coronavirus warning

UW-Oshkosh is suspending a spring semester program to South Korea due to warnings about the spread of the new coronavirus.

The university provided this statement to Action 2 News:

"On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the warning level for South Korea to the highest level (level 3) and announced that travelers should avoid nonessential travel to South Korea. In response, UW Oshkosh has suspended a spring semester program to South Korea, which affects two students."

UW-Madison has also suspended study-abroad programs with South Korea and China, according to the Associated Press.

Coronavirus has been reported in 32 countries and territories. The CDC says the United States has 53 confirmed cases--14 diagnosed in the U.S. and 39 cases from people who returned to the U.S. from overseas.

Wisconsin has one confirmed case of coronavirus.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

CLICK HERE for more on the CDC's response to coronavirus.

Appleton Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht told Action 2 News, "We have a very small number of cases in America but nonetheless I think what we're seeing worldwide is rather than being caught on our heels let's lean forward and talk about those strategies, talk to our family members, what if, just have that what if and plan accordingly."

MORE COVERAGE

Local health officials prepare for coronavirus threat

Globe braces for long battle against coronavirus as cases spread

CDC: Face masks incompatible with some beards, long mustaches

Neenah family reunited after separation due to coronavirus