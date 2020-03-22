UW-Oshkosh officials: Campus preparing to be potential housing site for COVID-19 patients

University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh officials say have been asked to open the campus to help with potentially housing coronavirus patients.

According to school leaders, they're working with the state Department of Health Services, as well as the UW-System, to find out which locations could be used for housing patients if hospitals become overwhelmed.

In a release sent on Sunday, it states Gov. Evers reached out to the UW System over the weekend to start developing a plan in order to identify alternative sites.

UWO officials say they began expediting the move-out of residence hall students, and add any students who remain in campus residence halls won't be living in the same halls which may be used for patients.

According to university officials, any patients who would potentially be housed on the Oshkosh campus would have mild illness, and won't be required to have treatment in a hospital.

In addition, university officials say there are no known coronavirus cases at UW-Oshkosh as of Sunday.

At this time, WBAY has not heard of any plans for UW-Green Bay, or any other private colleges with on-campus housing.