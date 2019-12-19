UW-Oshkosh offers early retirement to employees as enrollment declines

Lower enrollment means less profit for UW-Oshkosh. Now the university is considering ways it can grow, and ways it can cut costs.

“It’s difficult when it seems like we have a severe drop of revenue,” said UW Oshkosh Provost and Vice Chancellor John Koker, Ph.D.

Koker says full-time student enrollment is decreasing, and the university could lose out on about $4 million in revenue based on projections of next year’s enrollment numbers.

“We educate students, and if we’re losing those students there’s certainly concern of how we’re going to navigate that,” said Koker.

This year student enrollment dropped more than the university expected, and next year they could be down as many as 300 students.

“There’s fewer 18-year-olds period, and there’s a fewer percentage of those 18-year-olds going to college," said Koker. "Partly due to the strong economy that people can enter the workforce with decent-paying jobs at the age of 18 with no college degree.”

The university, like all other UW campuses, is unable to raise tuition pricing because of the state's tuition freeze. So, the revenue gap has to be managed in other ways.

To cut some costs, UW-Oshkosh will offer early retirement to employees across its campuses who are 55 or older, and who have been a part of the Wisconsin retirement system for five years or more. Employees who qualify will be offered half their annual pay as an incentive to retire early.

“Out of those 300 [who qualify] maybe we’re expecting 70 to 90 might consider taking it,” said Koker.

But Koker says they are putting a lot of focus on ways to grow their enrollment numbers, and to attract nontraditional students such as international students and older adults.

“We’re looking at new programs,” said Koker. “Working still in the market of our traditional resident undergraduate students but trying to increase our markets and try to develop new programs that will be attractive to those types of students.”

Koker says current statistics show there are almost 400,000 people in Wisconsin who are 25 or older with partial college credit but no degree.

“So there is a market right here in Wisconsin,” said Koker. “We just have to develop the format of the program that fits that lifestyle.”

While it's difficult to navigate a severe drop in enrollment, Koker believes they'll push through.

"The strength of the University Wisconsin Oshkosh is the faculty and staff are very involved in our issues,” said Koker. “We include them as we put these plans forward and to develop our growth plans as well as plans to contract when times necessitate that."

