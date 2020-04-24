UW Oshkosh explains furloughs caused by COVID 19 disruption

We're learning more about employee furloughs taking place at UW Oshkosh to address a financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

It's a story we first alerted you to on Monday.

Not knowing how long the coronavirus will disrupt operations at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, Chancellor Andrew Leavitt expressed regret that many employees will be required to take furloughs.

"We have a wonderful faculty staff. They're very professional, very loyal. It just breaks my heart to know that we are going to be putting people in very difficult positions as a result of these furloughs," said Leavitt.

Approximately 180 employees will be placed on continuous furlough effective May 4th, with furloughs extending up to 90 working days through August 31st.

Remaining staff will be placed on furlough two days each month beginning in May.

All nine month employees will be exempt this fiscal year ending June 30th, but could see furloughs during their next contract.

Leavitt added,"We believe we have incurred about seven to eight million dollars of COVID 19 related expenses this current year, and when looking at next year the great uncertainty is enrollment in the fall."

There's also a possibility for additional furloughs, but that likely won't be decided until June.

Leavitt said, "Also it's going to be partly hinged on whether or not there's a COVID-19 spike or second wave in the United States."

The university says it's hoping to resume in person classes this fall, but at this point there's just no certainty.

