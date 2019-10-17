UW-Oshkosh awarded federal grant to expand sexual, domestic violence prevention

The U.S. Department of Justice awards the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh a $300,000 grant to enhance programs to prevent sexual and domestic violence along with caring for and supporting survivors.

"Sexual and interpersonal violence is something that is present within our community and also in all of the communities we exist in," said Art Munin, associate vice chancellor and dean of students at UW-Oshkosh.

"Everyone knows a survivor or victim," said Alicia Johnson, director of the UW-Oshkosh Women's Center. "We need to be ready to support the people in our community, especially on a college campus."

Munin and Johnson started the grant process in early 2018. Their proposal earned them the highest possible funding available through the renewable Grant to Reduce Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking on Campus Program.

"We're going to be able to do extensive training in trauma-informed care," said Munin. "We're going to be able to reach out to all three of our campuses, faculty, staff, students, and really transform this conversation at UW-Oshkosh."

One of the programs funded by this grant money focuses on identifying sexual violence in bars.

"They are often a frequented place, so we want to make sure that if students are choosing to go to one of those establishments that they're having a safe experience," said Johnson.

She hopes to work collaboratively with local bar owners and staff to help design the new Safe Bars program, making sure they too know how to identify sexual assault and misconduct and how to intervene if necessary.

"It's going to take an entire campus community effort to really see the full potential of the grant," said Johnson.

The funding started on October 1 with the full amount being distributed to the university over the next three years.

This grant is believed to be the first of its kind awarded to a Wisconsin college or university in the last ten years.