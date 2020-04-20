UW-Oshkosh announces employee furloughs

UW-Oshkosh has announced plans for furloughs due to "UWO's coronavirus financial challenges."

Chancellor Andy Leavitt posted a letter on the university's website Monday announcing furloughs would begin May 4.

"There is no good or preferable time to take this action. Causing this disruption to lives is difficult. It hurts people. Our hand is forced. Employees’ COVID-19 leave provisions sunset May 1. And financial conditions that would have allowed us to finish the academic year at full staff have changed in just the past several days," says Leavitt.

Leavitt says furloughs allow for employees to keep their positions and benefits. They will be able to apply for unemployment insurance.

Employees will be notified of furloughs by Monday, April 27.

There will be two types of furloughs. The university describes them as:

--All 12-month employees who are not currently working and other employees who will be identified this week will be on continuous furlough May 4 through Aug. 31. Per UW System policy, these furloughs, referred to as consecutive day furloughs, are “assigned in full day increments for a continuous period of time with a defined start and end date.”

--All remaining 12-month employees will be on intermittent furlough for a number of days to be determined beginning May 4, 2020, through June 2021. “Intermittent” furloughs are “assigned in full day increments that must not exceed one day in any two-week period.

Employees will be able to volunteer for furloughs if they so choose.

"As chancellor, I take responsibility for decisions made and those to come. My pledge to you is that they will be made with every intention of minimizing harm as we recognize our responsibility to sustain this University and our community," says Leavitt.

UW-Oshkosh will receive $6.2 million in federal funds from CARES Act stimulus funding. Half of that money will go to financial relief for students.

The university is giving refunds to students for housing and dining.

The university says it will lose $7 million in coronavirus-related losses.

UWO has set up a resource page for furloughs. Visit https://uwosh.edu/hr/furlough/