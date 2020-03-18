UW-Oshkosh: Alternative class delivery starts March 30, no face-to-face spring commencement

UW-Oshkosh officials have announced classes will be held through alternative delivery starting March 30, and will continue through the spring interim session on June 5.

In addition, university officials say there won't be face-to-face spring commencement, however officials say they'll be considering their options throughout the upcoming weeks, which may include the possible scheduling of an alternative date for the ceremonies.

Also, officials say students in residence halls on the Oshkosh campus are required to return to their permanent residence, unless they have adequate justification for staying.

University officials add only employees who need to deliver necessary campus services that aren't able to be completed through telecommuting will physically remain on campuses starting Monday, March 23.

University officials say they made the decisions based on guidance from local, state and federal officials.