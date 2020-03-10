UW-Milwaukee extends spring break to prepare moving majority of classes online

A letter sent to UW-Milwaukee students, staff and faculty on Tuesday says the university will be extending its spring break by one week so officials can prepare to move the majority of its classes online following the extended break.

The letter, sent by Chancellor Mone, went on to say students should make arrangements to be away from all three campuses during the extended break, and anyone who lives in University Housing will receive more details by Friday.

The break will be extended to March 29.

Chancellor Mone wrote the decision to extend the break came after university officials learned an employee was tested Monday at an area hospital for the COVID-19 virus, and they became sick after having had contact with a person who had been to a country with a level three warning.

Officials wrote the results of the test won't be known until the end of the week, and the person tested works in the UWM Foundation office, which is connected to the Cambridge Commons student housing facility on North Avenue on the city's east side.

Officials added the person who was tested isn't currently at work.

In addition, the letter went on to say all upcoming University-sponsored travel for students is being canceled through the end of the semester, which includes university-sponsored Spring Break trips, as well as university-sponsored travel for employees.

If anyone associated with the University is returning from severely impacted countries, which include China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Spain, officials wrote they must self-quarantine for 14 days, even if symptoms aren't showing, before returning to the campus.

Any students who are already overseas with study abroad programs and are in countries which don't have level three warnings are being asked to discuss with study abroad administration to decide if they should stay or return.