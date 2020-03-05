Virus Without Borders: UW-Green Bay hosts panel discussion on coronavirus

On Thursday a panel of health experts at the university of Wisconsin-Green Bay broke down the implications of COVID-19 as health officials continue to learn about the virus.

Viruses Without Borders panel discussion at UW-Green Bay.

“The reality is, we're still in the early phase of this, so there's a lot of ignorance, there's a lot that we don't know,” said Brian Merkel, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at UW-Green Bay.

Campus officials have been talking about what their response would be, should the virus spread to Northeast Wisconsin.

“We've not hit the point of understanding what the threshold that would cause us to cancel classes or to change the way we do business, but there's certainly a lot of conversation happening,” said Christine Vandenhouten, chair of nursing and health studies.

The University's study abroad programs, which have about 60 students, have been impacted the most by the outbreak.

“It's caused us to curtail our summer program as well, 33:10 so we've canceled programs revised itineraries as well as brought students back from study abroad locations out of an abundance of caution,” said Brent Blahnic, director of international education at UW-GB.

Merkel says he's optimistic about the test kits being made and there are some trials of vaccines happening, but what health officials are trying to avoid is an endemic.

"You never want an infectious agent to become endemic in your population, so what public health tries to do is try to intervene that we don't get to that point," said Merkel. "

"HIV is an endemic throughout the world. EBOLA, for the first time in 2014, is endemic in certain areas of Africa because we didn't intervene quick enough or effectively enough. Influenza is an endemic, we have seasonal flu vaccine. We don't want that to be case for the Coronavirus. Influenza is enough thank you very much,” said Merkel.

Click here to access the World Health Organization website and learn more about the virus.

The virus has been hitting older people, whose immune systems aren’t as effective. So far there’s no indication the virus has attacked any children.

