UW-Green Bay first-year students give back as part of welcome activities

While many people enjoyed a day of rest on Monday, first-year students at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay used their day to go out and serve in the community that will be their home away from home.

More than 500 students put on a uniform of t-shirts and gloves as they prepared to do some work.

"This is our second day actually of 'GB Welcome,'" said Jared Novitzke, a senior and student ambassador at UW-Green Bay. "It's for the first-year students, so we like to get started with a community service project."

Staff at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico gave instructions to the students as they split into smaller groups to clear trails.

"We get students from all over the state, all over the country, even some international students here today," said Grant Winslow, program coordinator with the UW-Green Bay Office of Student Life. "It gives them a chance to give back to the community within the first couple of days they are here in Green Bay."

"We moved some brush and sticks off of the trails," said Jaeden Langenberg, a first-year student at UW-Green Bay. "We snapped some branches that were over the trail or blocking the way of the trail, cleared everything out so the trail looked real nice."

Winslow hopes the students leave the service project with a greater sense of community both on and off campus.

"We're very connected as a university with our community," said Novitzke.

"It's a great experience to meet everybody," said Langenberg.

After volunteering at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve, a tailgate party at Lambeau Field celebrated their hard work.

This is the second year welcome activities included a volunteer opportunity. Last year, the students did work at Bay Shore Park, and next year, Winslow anticipates trail cleanup along the Fox River Trail.