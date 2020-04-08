USPS details how to send packages from home

Have items to ship, but don't want to risk your health by leaving home? the USPS has issued some information on how to do so.

If you don't have a computer to request stamps, you can ask your local Post Office or mail carrier to bring you a Stamps by Mail order form, complete in and then put it in your mailbox with a check.

If you need to send a package, you can order free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes, or other package supplies, by going to usps.com.

The Postal Service will then deliver items to your address, and you can use the Click-N-Ship tool on the agency's website to print a mailing label with the appropriate postage from your home computer.

If you need the package picked-up, you can use the same website to schedule a free carrier pick-up.

You will have to let the Post Office know where they can find the package, or packages, in the online request.