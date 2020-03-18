USHL season canceled; Gamblers offer bonus '20-21 tickets

The games are over for the Green Bay Gamblers and the United States Hockey League. The USHL announced it's canceling the remainder of the season.

The Gamblers had seven home games remaining: March 20, 21, 27 and 28 and April 14, 17 and 18.

Fans who bought tickets to those games can transfer them to any home game in the 2020-'21 season. As a bonus, the Gamblers will give anyone who transfers their tickets to next season a voucher good for 4 additional tickets.

For details, call Greg Lynch at (920) 405-1130 or Jeff Mitchell at (920) 405-1237.

Fans who want refunds on their tickets can call the Ticket Star box office toll-free, 1-800-895,0071, weekdays between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. or mail their tickets to:

Ticket Star

P.O. Box 10567

Green Bay, WI 54307

