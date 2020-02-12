Wisconsin farmers in 14 counties get USDA disaster declaration

WASHINGTON, DC (WBAY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture declared 14 Wisconsin counties primary natural disaster areas due to problems caused by the excessive snow and rain from January through the middle of August last year.
- Brown
- Calumet
- Door
- Kenosha
- Kewaunee
- Manitowoc
- Milwaukee
- Oconto
- Outagamie
- Price
- Racine
- Sheboygan
- Walworth
- Winnebago
The declaration also extends to farms in 22 neighboring Wisconsin counties, plus 3 counties in Illinois and 1 in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
- Ashland
- Boone (Ill.)
- Delta (Mich.)
- Fond du Lac
- Forest
- Green Lake
- Iron
- Jefferson
- Lake (Ill.)
- Langlade
- Lincoln
- Marinette
- McHenry (Ill.)
- Menominee, Mich.
- Menominee, Wis.
- Oneida
- Ozaukee
- Rock
- Rusk
- Sawyer
- Shawano
- Taylor
- Vilas
- Washington
- Waukesha
- Waupaca
- Waushara
Farmers have until October 5 to apply for federal emergency loans to replace equipment or livestock, refinance certain debts or reorganize their farming operation. It's recommended farmers apply as soon as possible.
The Farm Service Agency will review the loan applications, taking into account the extent of losses, the amount of security available, and the farmer's ability to repay the loan.
According to National Weather Service data, more than 28 inches of precipitation fell in Green Bay by the end of summer last year.