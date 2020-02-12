Wisconsin farmers in 14 counties get USDA disaster declaration

The U.S. Department of Agriculture declared 14 Wisconsin counties primary natural disaster areas due to problems caused by the excessive snow and rain from January through the middle of August last year.



Brown

Calumet

Door

Kenosha

Kewaunee

Manitowoc

Milwaukee

Oconto

Outagamie

Price

Racine

Sheboygan

Walworth

Winnebago

Ashland

Boone (Ill.)

Delta (Mich.)

Fond du Lac

Forest

Green Lake

Iron

Jefferson

Lake (Ill.)

Langlade

Lincoln

Marinette

McHenry (Ill.)

Menominee, Mich.

Menominee, Wis.

Oneida

Ozaukee

Rock

Rusk

Sawyer

Shawano

Taylor

Vilas

Washington

Waukesha

Waupaca

Waushara

The declaration also extends to farms in 22 neighboring Wisconsin counties, plus 3 counties in Illinois and 1 in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.Farmers have until October 5 to apply for federal emergency loans to replace equipment or livestock, refinance certain debts or reorganize their farming operation. It's recommended farmers apply as soon as possible.

The Farm Service Agency will review the loan applications, taking into account the extent of losses, the amount of security available, and the farmer's ability to repay the loan.

According to National Weather Service data, more than 28 inches of precipitation fell in Green Bay by the end of summer last year.