U.S. Venture considers new headquarter locations as Appleton offers $40 million deal

U.S. Venture responds to an offer from the City of Appleton of $40 million in payments and incentives for a new headquarters site.

It is a project more than two years in the making.

"You can hardly go anywhere without going, 'Ok, you know, it's great. Merry Christmas. Hey, what's going on with US Venture?' Well, here's whats going on," said Mayor Tim Hanna with the City of Appleton.

The City is stepping up to guaranteed $40 million to the new headquarters location planned for the bluff site on E. Kimball Street in Downtown Appleton.

""If you're looking to add a lot of employees, you're probably going to attract employees when you're in a location that has a lot to offer outside of the work venue," said Hanna.

Hanna says that money would come from TIF incentives and parking utility not general fund tax money.

"If they want to apply it all towards the construction of the ramp, that's fine," said Hanna. "If they want some of it to apply to that and some of it as a TIF incentive, that's fine. We're willing to be very flexible on that."

The mayor estimates plans for the project are 90-percent finished, but so far, no ground has been broken.

The City presented the company with the deal in November and anxiously waited until Thursday to hear back.

In a statement to Action 2 News, a spokesperson for U.S. Venture calls Hanna's words encouraging; however, the company goes on to say, "the offer we received in November does not give U.S. Venture $40 million."

Instead, the statement notes a shift in project risks that places additional restrictions and responsibilities on U.S. Venture.

The statement ends with, "Because of the new restrictions and changes to the development agreement that the city has proposed, we have begun exploring other options, including in other communities."