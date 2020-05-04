U.S. Venture Schmidt Family Foundation making grant funding easier to obtain during coronavirus pandemic

Many different people and organizations are being forced to get creative with how they do business during the coronavirus pandemic. One local foundation wants to make sure the non-profits it helps, have the tools to adapt.

Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services is just one organization the U.S. Venture Schmidt Family Foundation helps to support on a regular basis. The shelter, like many other non-profits, found itself looking to continue serving clients while also abiding by the governor's safer at home order.

"Typically we meet over the phone or one-on-one, but with 15 of our staff working remotely, we had to come up with a different way to connect with clients and still give the same level of service," says Beth Oswald from Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services.

With the help of U.S. Venture Foundation funds, Christine Ann was able to purchase not only several laptop computers for employees. But, funds are also being used to pay for a secure platform for the shelter to communicate with clients.

Oswald says, "The impact has been tremendous because we can reach out to clients, clients can get a hold of us, and it's untrackable through this platform that we're using which is really kind of costly so it would have almost been cost prohibitive for us to do it on our own."

Funding requests like the one from Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services is exactly why the U.S. Venture Schmidt Family Foundation not only increased its community funding by nearly half a million dollars this year, but it also relaxed the restrictions, because of the coronavirus pandemic, on non-profits and how they could use the money.

According to Greg Vandenberg, Director of Giving and Community Engagement with U.S. Venture "These are unprecedented times and we trust non-profits that they are innovative, that they need to pivot to whatever some of those new solutions and new ways of doing business and providing services are and so we felt just overwhelmingly as a company and as a foundation that it was really important to just lift those restrictions and to trust the non-profits to be able to address the needs of our community."

After seeing success in program it's helping, with less restrictions, the U.S. Venture Foundation believes, moving forward, it will continue to give non-profits leeway on how they use their grant funding.

