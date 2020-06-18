U.S. Venture Open announces Media-thon, online fundraiser in lieu of golf outing

The 2020 U.S. Venture Open is taking a different course for raising money for charity during the coronavirus pandemic.

For three decades, the U.S. Venture Open has been held at several golf courses in the region followed by a dinner at Van Abel's of Hollandtown.

Due to the pandemic, the golf open and dinner will not be held in 2020. Instead, USVO will have an online fundraiser, online auction and Media-thon in partnership with WBAY-TV and Woodward Radio Group.

DONATE ONLINE HERE: https://www.usventureopen.com/

DONATE BY TEXT: Text USVO to 76278

The Media-thon will be held Wednesday, August 12. Details are pending.

The U.S. Venture Open is the nation's largest one-day charitable event for ending poverty.

In 2019, the U.S. Venture Open raised $4.3 million added to a gift of $925,000 from the David A. Thiede estate. That was a record-breaking $5.2 million raised in one day.

Hundreds of nonprofits benefit from the money raised by the U.S. Venture Open.

“We remain committed to our mission of ending poverty because now more than ever, our community needs our help navigating a pandemic world,” said John Schmidt, CEO of U.S. Venture. “This event is more than a golf game, it’s a strategic and collaborative approach to helping people in our communities move out of crisis.”

The need is great this year as people impacted by unemployment and the coronavirus shut downs struggle to make ends meet.

“The demand has increased exponentially. In the initial weeks of the pandemic we saw a 125% increase in demand for charitable food. We are now sustaining a 67% increase. We anticipate distributing over 20 million more pounds of food than the previous year," said Patti Habeck, CEO of Feeding America.





U.S. Venture Open 2020 Announcement from U.S. Venture on Vimeo.

In its history, the U.S. Venture Open has more than $46 million in the fight against poverty.

