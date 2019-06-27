US Supreme Court rules on Sheboygan County drunk-driving case

The U.S. Supreme Court says police can draw blood from an unconscious person suspected of drunken driving without a warrant, ruling on a case from Sheboygan County.

Gerald Mitchell was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in April, 2013. A preliminary breath test indicated his blood-alcohol content was three times the legal limit.

Mitchell was too lethargic to take an evidence-grade breath test at the police station, and passed out while an officer drove him to a hospital for a blood test -- which confirmed Mitchell's BAC was above the legal limit.

Mitchell argued this violated his Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches because he didn't give consent for a blood draw and police didn't get a warrant.

In its 5-4 ruling Thursday, the nation's high court says there were "exigent circumstances" -- well-defined exceptions to police needing a warrant.

In this case, police had to act before evidence was destroyed. Namely, the alcohol in his blood could dissipate by the time police had a warrant or Mitchell was alert enough to give consent -- if he would.

The court also said there is a compelling and "paramount" interest in maintaining the safety of highways, including enforcing drunk-driving laws and BAC limits.

The Supreme Court also pointed to another case which found a driver becoming unconscious is a medical emergency.