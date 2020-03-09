US Supreme Court rejects ex-cop’s appeal of rape convictions

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal for a former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of raping and sexually assaulting black women he encountered while patrolling the city’s low-income neighborhoods.

It comes after Attorney James L. Hankins asked the highest court in December 2019 to review a ruling against 33-year-old Daniel Holtzclaw issued by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

Per the Associated Press, Oklahoma’s criminal appeals court rejected his appeals last August that argued a lack of evidence, misconduct by prosecutors and a failure by the defense attorney at trial to present an expert to offer an alternative explanation to how DNA of one victim wound up on Holtzclaw’s pants.

The Supreme Court rejecting the appeal means the lower court’s decision stands.

Prosecutors alleged Holtzclaw preyed on black women and girls while on duty in 2013 and 2014.

He was sentenced to 263 years in prison.

