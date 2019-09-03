U.S. Senator Baldwin talks contaminated water in Marinette Tuesday

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin met with state and local officials in Marinette Tuesday to address water contamination in the county.

An investigation is ongoing after a chemical found in fire-fighting foam, known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), were found in people’s groundwater.

Tyco Fire Products used to test firefighting foam in Marinette for decades. They no longer do that, but reports show contaminates linger in the soil and ground water.

Tyco’s parent company, Johnson Controls International, said will put $140 million toward remediation.

“To date we have done a number of things, including the testing of wells in homes, we’ve provided in-home filtration systems as well as drinking water, we’re communicating with community, we’re taking feedback and working with urgency to provide a permanent solution which we think is usable water line,” said Rekha Agrawal, Vice President and General Manager of Fire Suppression Business.

In June, Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources referred the Tyco PFAS water contamination issue over to the Department of Justice. The DOJ could take legal action on the basis that Tyco knowingly withheld information about the contamination for years.

As the investigation continues, local, state and federal officials are working on legislation to help with PFAS regulations.

“We know in this region (Marinette County) there is PFAS contamination,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, (D) Wisconsin. “Because we are learning more about PFAS, I think there is an urgency to get our act together and provide some leadership at the federal level for this challenge.”

After a round table discussion in Marinette Tuesday, Senator Baldwin has a plan heading back to Washington D.C. She wants to encourage the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to research and set a national standard for safe drinking water when it comes to PFAS. She also wants to push the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) to do more research about the potential health effects of PFAS. She said both of these tasks would be accomplished in her ‘PFAS Accountability Act.’

“We don’t want them to drag their feet, so I worked to include a reform in a bill (2019 National Defense Authorization Act) that is making its way through Congress to make sure they do it in a tightest timeline possible,” said Baldwin.

In Madison, the ‘Committee on Environment’ held a public hearing for Assembly Bill 323, authored by Representative John Nygren, (R) Marinette.

The proposed bill would address regulating fire-fighting foam that contains PFAS and granting rule-making authority, which the DNRA says it wants to set clear response sets when PFAS are discovered.

“One of the things that the folks in Marinette asked me while we were up there is when the responsible party picks up those bio-solids and contaminated soils and they take them to an incinerator, is that the right method? We really can’t regulate that because we have no authority to do that,” said Darsi Foss, Environmental Management Division administrator, Department of Natural Resources. “We really do not have clear regulations on something like that.”

Foss also wants the state to ensure companies that have contaminated water, have the financial means to pay for the cleanups.

“It’s important we have safeguard to make sure the tax payers are not responsible for cleaning up what will probably be a statewide situation,” said Foss. “The state needs clear authority to address existing PFAS contamination and while this bill helps communities like Marinette not have new discharges of PFAS in communities, it does not provide us with clear and straight authority to help Marinette deal with what has already been released in the environment, in those communities.”

