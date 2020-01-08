U.S. Sen. Baldwin and Rep. Gallagher react to Iran conflict

After President Donald Trump’s Wednesday morning, Wisconsin leaders in Washington D.C. are weighing on the Iran conflict.

Protest after Iran's General Qasem Soleimani Killed in Kashmir | Photo: Evening Standard / YouTube

Action 2 News talked to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D, Wisconsin) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R, Wisconsin) just a few hours after President Trump said Iran appears to be ‘standing down.’ However, he went on to say, “As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional, punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. These powerful sanctions will remain, until Iran changes its behavior.”

Rep. Gallagher and Sen. Baldwin are both relieved that no Americans were injured in Iran’s ballistic missile attack on a U.S. military base in Iraq.

There’s been some indication in Washington that Iran purposefully missed main portions of the base to essentially avoid casualties.

Rep. Gallagher, who served at that base for seven months while on active duty, said he isn’t surprised by Iran’s actions. He said the ‘missed missiles’ are a sign that Iran is backing down and understands the true power of the U.S. military.

“It suggests that our signaling has worked and that they got our message,” said Rep. Gallagher. “My hypothesis is that they deliberately avoided targeting their weapons at U.S. personnel where they would incur casualties because they knew that President Trump would respond. I can't prove that to you right now, but it would surprise me knowing that base that they couldn't target more precise.”

Rep. Gallgher said now is the time to focus military efforts on the ground in Iraq.

“Now is the time to be signaling to the Iraqis that have been protesting Iran’s influence in their country, protesting the fact that Iranian militias and the killing of Iraqi protesters, that we stand with them,” said Rep. Gallagher. “That we want to continue the partnership to combat terrorism, which has been incredibly effective over the last few years.”

Sen. Baldwin said it’s time for the U.S. to show restraint and work with our international allies to deescalate tensions with Iran.

“Last night speaks for itself in terms of threats that face us. You know, the question isn't whether Soleimani was a bad man, he certainly was. It's not a question of whether Iran has malign intentions and activities, they do. The question is what policy would make Americans safer and keep our troops and diplomats safer? And in my mind, that is when we join together with our allies work together and contain the Iranian threat through diplomacy and political action,” said Sen. Baldwin.

She also hopes President Trump sticks to his plan.

“This has been a long time building and I've been calling for de-escalation, not just this week, but for months and months and months,” said Sen. Baldwin. Now, I think we have an opportunity to do that and I hope that will mean both strong work with our allies, as well as, work with the Congress of the United States that has the constitutional responsibility and authority to authorize use of military force or declare war.”

