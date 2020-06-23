U.S. Secretary of Transportation: "local transportation is absolutely essential."

Local transportation services are getting some much-needed help from the federal government as airports and major transit systems try to regain momentum amid the pandemic.

"At the depth of COVID-19, we saw tremendous decreases all across modes of transportation," said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

Airlines were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic with passenger traffic down about 96 percent at one point across the nation. Chao said passenger traffic was down about 98 percent among transit and passenger rails.

"Now since the President reopened the economy volumes are increasing, but they're still falling short of what they were a year ago," said Chao.

As the economy continues to reopen, Secretary Chao said it's important to make sure local transportation systems are up and running to help fuel the economy.

"Because when the economy comes back, we need the transit system, the airports to be working and to be able to receive the increased passenger flow," said Chao. "Local transportation is absolutely essential."

As part of the CARES Act, passed back in March, millions of dollars were earmarked for the US Department of Transportation to help transportation systems across the country. Choa has about $80 million will be given to 87 Wisconsin Airports.

"This is the money that came from $2.2. trillion, that the President signed into law on March 27," said Chao. "But let's also remember this is taxpayers money. This is the money that comes from our taxpayers. So we in the government, and those who receive the money, have a responsibility to use this money wisely, prudently and efficiently."

Appleton International Airport has been granted $15 million. Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport will receive nearly $8 million.

When it comes to transit agencies, Wisconsin received about $124 million from the CARES Act. Chao said $6 million of that was given to a transit agency in Green Bay.

"I mean these are really really competitive discretionary grants. One in 10 applicants actually get this discretionary grant money," said Chao. "So kudos to Green Bay and Appleton, Wisconsin overall, for having submitted such good applications showing tremendous need for this money."

Chao said the federal dollars will be used for additional cleaning supplies and payroll support.

"I think the most important thing is for our economy to be reopened as the president says and we want the transportation system to be safe and efficient."

The U.S. Department of Transportation has already distributed more than 100 million facial coverings to airline, rail and transit passengers and staff members nationwide.

