US Postal Service holding job fair in Appleton Wednesday

The U.S. Postal Service is holding a job fair in Appleton on Wednesday, and it's not just looking for people to carry the mail.

Job openings include automotive technicians and tractor trailer operators, as well as city and rural carriers and their relief carriers, people to help with mail handling, and postmaster relief.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Appleton's main post office, 410 W. Franklin St.

Postal officials for the Lakeland District can give you firsthand information about the jobs, answer questions, and point out positions could use your skills the most. Computers will be available to fill out applications and take online assessments at the event.

The Lakeland District of the postal service employs almost 15,000 people in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

