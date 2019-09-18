U.S. Navy: Mysterious UFO videos are real

The U.S. Navy has finally acknowledged that videos appearing to show UFOs flying through the air are real and were recorded years ago by fighter pilots.

The U.S. Navy confirms that video of UFOs released in 2017 is real, but would not speculate about what the video actually shows. (Source: U.S. Department of Defense via The New York Times/CNN)

The videos were made public in 2017 by the New York Times and were also released by the UFO research group founded by former Blink-182 singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge, writer of the song “Aliens Exist.”

Video shows a rotating object captured by U.S. Navy aircraft with sensors locked in on the target. Commander David Fravor saw it firsthand during a training mission, describing it like a "40-foot long Tic Tac" maneuvering rapidly and changing direction.

“As we both looked out the right side of our airplane, we saw a disturbance in the water and a white object, oblong pointing north,” said Fravor.

The object was first sighted in 2004. Then similar objects were seen again in 2015. Footage of the sightings, declassified by the military, weren't made public until December 2017 by the New York Times and a group that researches UFOs.

“This was extremely abrupt like a ping pong ball bouncing off the wall,” Fravor said, describing the encounter. “The ability to hover over the water and go from zero to 12,000 feet and accelerate in less than two seconds was something I have never seen in my life.”

The Navy says it still doesn't know what the objects are, and officials aren't speculating. A Navy spokesman simply confirmed to CNN the objects seen in the various clips are "unidentified aerial phenomena" or UAPs.

The UFO reports were first investigated by a secret $22 million program part of the U.S. Defense Department budget, that investigated reports of UFOs.

The program has since been shut down, but it was run by a military intelligence official who told CNN they found compelling evidence that we “may not be alone.”

