UPS-style Secret Santa delivers gifts to family in Manitowoc County

This weekend a Manitowoc county family got a visit from Santa’s elves, who came wearing slightly different “brown” uniforms and traded the sleigh for a UPS truck.

During the year, UPS workers look for families who can use a little help during the holidays.

Driver Eric Baesemann nominated a family who had lost a parent this year.

UPS workers, including drivers and managers from Mishicot to Sheboygan, bought the family presents out of their own pockets, and came together on Sunday to deliver them to the family.

If you look closely, you’ll see our very own Bill Jartz got recruited as part of the delivery team today.

What can brown do for you? Deliver Christmas cheer!

