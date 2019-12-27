UPDATE: Isabella Brooks prepares for another brain surgery next month

Becky Brooks first put the request out on Facebook in mid-October asking her friends and family to send cards to her 17-year-old daughter, Isabella.

A card with a handmade handkerchief opened on Friday is one of hundreds sent to the Brooks' home in the previous weeks.

"She has received over 1,300 cards in the mail from 8 different countries and 46 different states," said Becky Brooks. "She has received gifts from many people."

"In the beginning, I didn't think I was really going to get that much, but it just proves that there are people out there who are kind and nice," said Isabella Brooks.

That support carried Isabella and her family through a tough surgery on October 29.

As Action 2 News first reported in October, doctors hoped to remove a mass from an inoperable tumor in Isabella's brain during the surgery.

"After three and a half hours, the neurosurgeon came out, and I was very excited," said Becky Brooks. "I was thinking, 'Wow, this really happened quick,' and he said, 'No.' They ran into complications. Things were not what the MRI showed them."

Surgeons discovered a film over the vital organ making it hard to determine the mass from the healthy tissue.

"It's a start of cancer on the brain itself," said Becky Brooks.

The plan was to reschedule surgery later in the week, but unfortunately, that was not possible. Isabella's health took a turn for the worse just hours later.

"She ended up with MRSA, and she ended up with another infection and then pneumonia," said Becky Brooks. "So, a five day stay ended up being fourteen days."

Luckily, the family was able to celebrate Christmas together at home.

"For me, it's not really the presents that make me happy," said Isabella Brooks. "It's who I'm with and the fact that I actually have a family."

A family that plans to stay by her side as she undergoes the delayed surgery on January 15 now expected to last up to 12 hours.

"We're praying for a really good outcome," said Becky Brooks. "We're keeping our faith through all of this."

Becky plans to update her Facebook page with Isabella's progress after surgery.

She asks people to pray for her daughter and keep sending cards.

The Brooks family expresses gratitude for the overwhelming kindness and support they've received through the cards and MusiCares.

The address to send mail is:

Isabella Brooks

2325 S. 22nd St.

Manitowoc, WI 54220