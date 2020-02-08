UPDATE: Green Bay Police locate missing 12-year-old boy

7:26 p.m. UPDATE: 12-year-old Julez Kernaghan has been safely located.

****PREVIOUS STORY*****

The Green Bay Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Lt. Rick Belanger said Julez Kernaghan was last seen around 5 p.m. on Green Bay's far west side, around 500 S. Fisk Street. Before that, he was near Lambeau Field in the Titletown District.

He is described as a black male, 4'11" and 100 pounds.

If you've seen Kernaghan or know where he might be, call 920-448-3201, reference 20-201524.